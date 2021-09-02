Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

SPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

SPCE stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $28,000. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

