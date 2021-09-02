Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the July 29th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85). Sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRDN. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

