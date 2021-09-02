Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

VIVHY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.48. 45,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

