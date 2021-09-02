VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 75,000 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,554,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30.

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 39,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $30,314,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,989,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

