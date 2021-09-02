VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $49.76

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.76, but opened at $48.63. VSE shares last traded at $49.00, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $629.74 million, a PE ratio of 68.85 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of VSE by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 106,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 103,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

