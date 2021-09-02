Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00010177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $95.92 million and $1.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00058567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00132241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.87 or 0.00815148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048785 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,977,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.