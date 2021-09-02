W. Rhett Rogers Sells 6,243 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,516. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,182 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $118,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after acquiring an additional 610,379 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 74.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 594,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

