Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 253 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,260,000 after acquiring an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,942,000 after buying an additional 119,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,401,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,304,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,997,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19.

