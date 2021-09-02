Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

