Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 75,016 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 197.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,041,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 726,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 31,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $305.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.13. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $309.98.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

