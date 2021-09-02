Walter S. Woltosz Sells 8,803 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Walter S. Woltosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $923.70 million, a P/E ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLP shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

