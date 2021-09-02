Walter S. Woltosz Sells 9,700 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.94. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

