Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.26

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$165.26 and last traded at C$164.72, with a volume of 80415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$164.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$156.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$145.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.89 billion and a PE ratio of 54.55.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.8108672 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total value of C$1,747,452.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56. Also, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$488,149.20.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.