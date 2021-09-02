Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT opened at $416.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $418.16.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waters by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 103,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

