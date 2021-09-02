WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.99. The stock had a trading volume of 124,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

