WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPM traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 687,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,922,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $478.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.