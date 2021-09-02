WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.78. 181,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.89.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

