WealthShield Partners LLC Has $7.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.69. 83,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

