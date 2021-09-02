WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,114 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,412,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 528,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 334,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,685,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,456,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 20,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,164. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $33.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

