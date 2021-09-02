Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Weber’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR opened at $16.48 on Monday. Weber has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

