Wedbush Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $340.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. raised their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $297.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

