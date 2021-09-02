Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,371.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

