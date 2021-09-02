Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

WEG stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. WEG has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

