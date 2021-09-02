Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Update

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
WEG stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. WEG has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
About WEG
