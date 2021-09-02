Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

NYSE WFC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.52. 1,389,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,825,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

