Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.45 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

