WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

WESCO International stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

