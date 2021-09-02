Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

WAL traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.67. 6,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

