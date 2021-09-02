Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Decreased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.