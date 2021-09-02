Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 34.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 32,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,326. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

