Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the July 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.08% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

