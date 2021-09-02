Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $88.69 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.10.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

