WHALE (WHALE) Market Capitalization Achieves $123.56 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, WHALE has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $123.56 million and $2.50 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $19.70 or 0.00039915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.04 or 0.07682749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.33 or 1.00256292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.48 or 0.00801256 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars.

