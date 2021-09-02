White Pine Investment CO Buys 1,868 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

