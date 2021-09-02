White Pine Investment CO Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $285.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

