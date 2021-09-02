White Pine Investment CO Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.05. 348,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

