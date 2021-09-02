Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 22,608 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $87.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

