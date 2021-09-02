Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0540 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Wings has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $24,206.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

