WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.10. 9,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 17,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

