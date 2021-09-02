WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2,562.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $62.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th.

