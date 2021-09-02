Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,711,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 29th total of 4,580,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.6 days.

MRWSF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

