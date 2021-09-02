WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAPS. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $14.14 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

