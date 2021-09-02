Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEDG. started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $289.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,421 shares in the company, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 218.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

