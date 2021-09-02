Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives $277.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,839 shares of company stock worth $29,769,702. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.32. 917,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.96. Workday has a twelve month low of $195.81 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,507.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.