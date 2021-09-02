World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,685,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 820,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 90.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 566,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after buying an additional 269,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 328,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.