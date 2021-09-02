Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes Sells 6,000 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at $461,719.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $45,240.00.

NASDAQ:WRAP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 213,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.