Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WUHN stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Wuhan General Group has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

