Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 714.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 28.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $100.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

