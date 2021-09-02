XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $386,100.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

XPEL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 297,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in XPEL by 98,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in XPEL by 13.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

