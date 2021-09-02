Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded by DBS Vickers to “Sell”

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.42.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

