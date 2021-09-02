YF Link Hits Market Capitalization of $8.89 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for about $172.63 or 0.00346954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $8.89 million and $522,709.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00132882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.90 or 0.00819788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00049564 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

